Deportees from US placed under 14-day quarantine

Deportees from US placed under 14-day quarantineTuesday, April 21, 2020
Forty-six deportees arrived in Jamaica from the United States Tuesday (April 21) and were immediately taken into quarantine for 14 days.
The Ministry of National Security said the deportees would undergo a COVID-19 screening during in a facility designated by the government.
Photos circulating on the internet show the deportees being trucked to the Knutsford Court Hotel in St Andrew.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness recently conducted sensitisation sessions with staff at the facility, detailing potential health risks of COVID-19 and how to detect and report signs of the virus, according to the security ministry.
The deportees are expected to be screened twice daily by medical officers. At the end of the quarantine period, those who are cleared by health officials will be released to family members, the ministry said.
