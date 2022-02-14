Dequity Capital acquires $200-m stake in Royale Medical

REGIONAL investment group Dequity Capital Management Limited has acquired a 40 per cent stake in Royale Medical Hospital, Westmoreland.

The investment, which is valued at more than $200 million, is the latest move by Dequity to diversify its portfolio of companies and manage overall risks.

“This merger has been months in the making. Being a part of Royale Medical helps satisfy one of our most important goals for Dequity, which is providing an integral service to Jamaica.

“Health care has been at the forefront since the start of this pandemic and we are excited to play our role in improving the health-care services in Jamaica,” said Dequity CEO Adrian Smith.

The Savanna-la-Mar-based hospital, which opened in 1996, is a leading private hospital which offers general medical care and services in obstetrics and gynaecology, urology, dermatology, orthopaedics, physiotherapy, and diagnostics.

The partnership between Royale and Dequity is expected to accelerate Royale's long-term goal to expand into Montego Bay and Kingston.

Royale will also be refitted with new devices and see overall improvement of the current facility in order to carry out its mandate of offering world-class health care in Jamaica.

“We are thrilled to work with Dequity Capital to drive the next phase of our growth journey. Royale employees, clients, and partners are the source of our success and inspiration as we create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality and sustainable health care for all. We will continue to operate and refine our spirit of excellence through empathy and integrity,” said Dr Evan Nepaul, operator of Royale.

In the meantime, Smith also addressed Dequity's investment spanning a number of sectors, including real estate, education, digital and print media, cambio services, microfinancing and now health care.

He asserted that this is a primary method of protecting investor interests through diversification.