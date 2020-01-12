Derrick McKoy walks away from Jamaica’s Integrity Commission

Derrick McKoy walks away from Jamaica’s Integrity CommissionSunday, January 12, 2020
Jamaica’s Integrity Commission has its second resignation within a year, as Dr Derrick McKoy is no longer interested in being a part of it.
Attorney-At-Law McKoy, who is a former contractor general, delivered his resignation letter to the chairman of the entity, Seymour Panton, recently and it has since been sent to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.
McKoy was appointed to the Integrity Commission in March 2018.
In less than two years since the Integrity Commission has been constituted, it has now had three resignations, with the most notable being chairman Justice Karl Harrison, who stepped down in July.
Panton took over as chairman, with the position vacated by Harrison being filled by Justice Lloyd Hibbert in October.
Another former contractor general Dirk Harrison resigned as acting director of corruption prosecution last year as well.
