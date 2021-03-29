PHOTOS: Deserted Corporate Area streets in midst of COVID-19 lockdown

PHOTOS: Deserted Corporate Area streets in midst of COVID-19 lockdownMonday, March 29, 2021
|
Photo 1: Members of the security forces patrol Princess Street in downtown Kingston yesterday.
Photo 2: A security checkpoint along South Odeon Avenue in Half Way Tree yesterday
Photo 3: A deserted Orange Street in Kingston yesterday
Photo 4: A man who begs frequently at the intersection of Balmoral Avenue and Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew, is all alone after the lockdown on Saturday.
Photo 5: A workman from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation paints the curbside on West Queen Street in downtown Kingston during the COVID-19 lockdown yesterday morning.
Photo 6: Beckford Street, also in downtown Kingston, was an unfamiliar sight
Photo 7: Handcarts wrapped in tarpaulins along South Parade in downtown Kingston
