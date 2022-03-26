Desmond's dismay

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The Manchester Municipal Corporation has been instructed by Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie to ascertain the cost of repairs needed for the dilapidated Mandeville market.

McKenzie issued the order while on a tour of the market with mayor of Mandeville Donovan Mitchell and Member of Parliament for Manchester Central Rhoda Crawford on Thursday.

“With the increasing number of vendors and people supporting vending, it is clear that the facility is not compatible with the number of vendors and pedestrians that come here on a daily basis,” McKenzie said.

He also insisted that the plight of disgruntled vendors, who voiced their concerns during the tour, are to be addressed.

Vendors have been complaining about a badly leaking roof, insufficient space and an unpleasant smell inside the market which, they say, has affected sales.

“There are some concerns about how the vendors are treated. I have spoken with the mayor,” said McKenzie.

He announced that vendors will be allowed leniency in vending outside the market building on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Additionally, sections of the market will be closed to vehicular traffic on those days to allow for more vending.

“It will become a pedestrian market, so the vendors will be able to operate in these locations without any molestation from the authorities,” he said.

Turning his attention to the adjoining arcade, the local government minister said he was embarrassed by the condition there.

“You can see a lot of young men who are trying, a lot of women who are doing what they ought to do selling inside where is designated, but the condition in almost every single [stall] is not conducive for business or for doing business,” he said.

Funding, he said, is going to be critical to address the necessary rehabilitation of markets in Manchester.

“It is not just the Mandeville market alone that the issues are. I have issues with Christiana [market]. I have to be looking now as to what is the next step for the Porus market and right across the country,” he said.

“It is clear that there has been little attention over the years that has been paid to markets across the country,” he added.

He said he will be speaking on the Government's plans for markets during his contribution to the sectoral debate and thanked the vendors for their patience and understanding, noting that “it is difficult to earn a living under some of the conditions that exist in this market”.

The Government, McKenzie said, “will do everything that is possible to improve the conditions of the market”.

Member of Parliament for Manchester Central Rhoda Crawford said her office and the Manchester Municipal Corporation have partnered to address the concerns of constituents.

“We have decided to join hands to deal with the issues,” she said.

Mayor of Mandeville Donovan Mitchell said the recommendations made by McKenzie will be implemented.

He added that the vending spaces in the Mandeville market will have to be revised.

“We have one vendor taking up about two, three spaces while other vendors can't get a space, so that is going to be regulated,” he said.

McKenzie also toured sections of the Manchester Central constituency that are experiencing irregular garbage collection and difficulties accessing potable water.

He said the Government has allocated $11 million to undertake repairs on May Day Road in the Knockpatrick Division.