Despite Southampton loss, Chelsea still floats at 4th in EPL

Despite Southampton loss, Chelsea still floats at 4th in EPLThursday, December 26, 2019
|
After an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Southampton
at home, Chelsea still retains a weak grip at fourth in the standings of the English
Premier League (EPL) following a dismal performance on Boxing Day, December 26.
Chelsea ended the first half a goal behind after Michael Obafemi scored in the 31st minute. That lead was doubled by Nathan Redmond in the 73rd minute and the London-based team failed to recover.
It’s been a topsy-turvy season for the Blue Lions, having lost four of its last six matches – and repeating another loss to so-called smaller teams at Stamford Bridge for the third straight home game.
The Frank Lampard-managed Chelsea outfit floats at fourth in the EPL standings with 32 points, behind leaders Liverpool (52 points), Leicester City (39 points) and Manchester City (a close 38 points).
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy