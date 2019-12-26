Despite Southampton loss, Chelsea still floats at 4th in EPL

After an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Southampton

at home, Chelsea still retains a weak grip at fourth in the standings of the English

Premier League (EPL) following a dismal performance on Boxing Day, December 26.

Chelsea ended the first half a goal behind after Michael Obafemi scored in the 31st minute. That lead was doubled by Nathan Redmond in the 73rd minute and the London-based team failed to recover.

It’s been a topsy-turvy season for the Blue Lions, having lost four of its last six matches – and repeating another loss to so-called smaller teams at Stamford Bridge for the third straight home game.

The Frank Lampard-managed Chelsea outfit floats at fourth in the EPL standings with 32 points, behind leaders Liverpool (52 points), Leicester City (39 points) and Manchester City (a close 38 points).