Detained! Cops in Belize nab more than 100 persons during crime sweep

Police say they have detained more than 100 persons, including several suspected gang leaders, following the blood bath earlier this week that included the killings of two toddlers.

Police Commissioner Chester Williams has also warned persons harbouring criminals that they risk being jailed, as the police move in to deal with the upsurge of criminal activities across the country.

Under the present state of emergency, persons detained will not get any bail nor will they be able to get any judicial relief for at least 30 days.

“From where we were on Wednesday to where we are currently, we now have a total of one hundred and two persons in custody,” he said. “They are still a few that we are looking for, about 40 or so that we are looking for, but you would know that we have publicised the names and photographs of these persons, and I must say that the public feedback is going well.”

Williams said the members of the public have been able to assist law enforcement officials in apprehending some of those wanted in different parts of the country and that the police were continuing their operations in the different districts.

“We are working with Crime Stoppers as well, and the information flowing from Crime Stoppers to us is extremely helpful and I want to encourage the public to continue to use that platform to be able to share the information as it relates to the whereabouts of these individuals, and again, there is a reward for that once any of these individuals are caught based on the information provided to Crime Stoppers,” he said.