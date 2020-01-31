Detainees at Spanish Town lock-up relocated

Detainees at Spanish Town lock-up relocatedFriday, January 31, 2020
|
The Ministry of National Security advises
that detainees at the Spanish Town Police Station lock-up in St. Catherine,
have been relocated. The relocation follows reports of rodent infestation and
overcrowding at the facility.
Minister of National Security Dr. Horace Chang reaffirmed the governments’ commitment to improving police facilities island-wide. “[T]he Government is investing in redesigning police stations island-wide and making them customer-friendly, welcoming public spaces,” he said.
He added that “from a total of 186 police stations island-wide, most needed significant work.”
Minister Chang said that some stations were in total disrepair, others had to be abandoned, and the men and women of the security force were working under extremely challenging circumstances.
According to the ministry, the Spanish Town lock-up has been assessed by the relevant authorities and remedial works are expected to start next month.
So far, 19 police stations are being renovated, 24 have been completed and the remaining 17 are expected to start before the end of this financial year.
The ministry aims to convert police stations island-wide into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces, provide officers with a comfortable environment conducive for work while creating the ambience for citizens to willingly and comfortably engage the police.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy