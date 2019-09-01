Devastation being revealed — catastrophic Hurricane Dorian lingers over the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas with devastating wind speeds of 185mph.

Since then, videos have been pouring in across media platforms highlighting the destruction the Category 5 storm inflicted, as large waves and heavy winds pounded the northern Bahamas.

The most recent update from the National Hurricane Centre states that “[the] eye of catastrophic hurricane Dorian [is] crawling over the Abacos Islands in the Bahamas”. It further added, “Dorian’s fury now aiming toward Grand Bahama…”

Reports indicate that there have been cases of major flooding.

Video showing flooding in

The NHC reiterated that the Hurricane’s impact is expected to continue into early Monday morning. “…the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco this evening and move near or over Grand Bahama Island tonight and Monday.”