Devastation being revealed — catastrophic Hurricane Dorian lingers over the Bahamas

Devastation being revealed — catastrophic Hurricane Dorian lingers over the BahamasSunday, September 01, 2019
|
Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas with devastating wind speeds of 185mph.
Since then, videos have been pouring in across media platforms highlighting the destruction the Category 5 storm inflicted, as large waves and heavy winds pounded the northern Bahamas.
The most recent update from the National Hurricane Centre states that “[the] eye of catastrophic hurricane Dorian [is] crawling over the Abacos Islands in the Bahamas”. It further added, “Dorian’s fury now aiming toward Grand Bahama…”
Reports indicate that there have been cases of major flooding.
Video showing flooding in
The NHC reiterated that the Hurricane’s impact is expected to continue into early Monday morning. “…the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco this evening and move near or over Grand Bahama Island tonight and Monday.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy