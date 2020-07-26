“Devil worship” spray-painted on popular Harvard University statue

A

statue of John Harvard, after whom Harvard University is named, was vandalised.

The popular statue was spray-painted with the words “devil worship”, according to reports.

The school’s police said the incident, which was reported yesterday morning, is under investigation.

The bronze sculpture, which honours the university’s first benefactor, has been vandalised numerous times over the years. It is one of the institution’s landmark figures and a popular stop for visitors to the Cambridge, Massachusetts campus.

The graffiti at the base of the statue was covered up by university staff later Saturday.