Dexta Daps detained in relation to gang, shooting probe

Popular dancehall artiste Dexta Daps has been taken into police custody.

Head of the St Andrew South Police Division Senior Superintendent Wayne Cameron said the artiste—whose real name is Louis Grandison—was picked up in his Seaview Gardens community Wednesday afternoon (April 12).

Cameron said Grandison’s arrest is in connection with ongoing investigations into shootings and gang activities in southern St Andrew area.

A 14-second video has been circulating on social media with Grandison being escorted in handcuffs by police officers.