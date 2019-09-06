DIAMOND LEAGUE: Jamaica’s Levy ends second in 110m hurdles

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Jamaica’s Levy ends second in 110m hurdlesFriday, September 06, 2019
|
Jamaica’s Ronald Levy finished the Brussels, Belgium, final Diamond League event of the season second in the 110 metres hurdles.
He was bested by Orlando Ortega of Spain in 13.22 seconds.
Levy was well below his season-best of 13.22 seconds as he clocked 13.31 to finish ahead of Sergey Shubenkov, an authorized neutral athlete, who did 13.33 seconds.
Levy’s performance, however, had him finishing fifth in the points-standing behind fellow Jamaican Omar McLeod, who was absent on Friday. Both Levy and McLeod competed in three of the 14 meets.
Ortega, who participated in five meets was the overall winner with 28 points, Shubenkov second with 23 and Andrew Pozzi of Great Britain third with 22. Shubenkov and Pozzi took part in four events.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy