DIAMOND LEAGUE: Jamaica’s Levy ends second in 110m hurdles

Jamaica’s Ronald Levy finished the Brussels, Belgium, final Diamond League event of the season second in the 110 metres hurdles.

He was bested by Orlando Ortega of Spain in 13.22 seconds.

Levy was well below his season-best of 13.22 seconds as he clocked 13.31 to finish ahead of Sergey Shubenkov, an authorized neutral athlete, who did 13.33 seconds.

Levy’s performance, however, had him finishing fifth in the points-standing behind fellow Jamaican Omar McLeod, who was absent on Friday. Both Levy and McLeod competed in three of the 14 meets.

Ortega, who participated in five meets was the overall winner with 28 points, Shubenkov second with 23 and Andrew Pozzi of Great Britain third with 22. Shubenkov and Pozzi took part in four events.