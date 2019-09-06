DIAMOND LEAGUE: Jamaica’s Williams captures Brussels to win 100 metres top prize

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Jamaica’s Williams captures Brussels to win 100 metres top prizeFriday, September 06, 2019
|
Jamaica’s Danielle Williams confirmed her superiority over
the women’s 100 metres hurdles field in the Diamond League on Friday when she
captured the Brussels meet in 12.46 seconds.
Williams finished well ahead of the United States of America’s pair of Kendra Harrison, who did 12.73 seconds and Nia Ali who clocked 12.74.
Williams was the overall champion in the women’s 100 metres hurdles and collected US$50,000 for prize money.
