Diaspora crime prevention task force cite Gov't snub amid engagement talks

HEAD of the Jamaica Diaspora Crime Intervention and Prevention Task Force Dr Rupert Francis has accused the Government of cold shouldering the entity and ignoring its efforts to offer solutions to solve the island's social and crime problems.

Dr Francis, a retired Jamaica Defence Force captain, said despite public statements that imply the Government is willing to have audience with the group, they are still waiting in vain.

“They have been talking about being willing to engage the Diaspora, nothing of the sort. They say one thing and do something else. They are speaking in forked tongues in a sense,” Francis vented in a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer.

According to Dr Francis, Jamaicans who reside overseas are interested in the welfare of the country beyond just making monetary contributions.

“We are saying to you, 'Look, we know we have a problem in Jamaica, not only crime but other situations. We are not talking about coming down and getting involved in police business, what we want to do is to think, to help and come up with solutions to tackle some of the issues. Clearly, we have the ability to help each other, not only from remittance inflows, but we can build up in education, in the medical field, in many, many areas — we have proven it,” Francis stated.

He said the entity, from as far back as 2015, has made its approach to the Government, which has been reticent.

“We have been engaged in dialogue with the Jamaican Government through the Ministry of National Security and we have said we would like to be given the opportunity to sit down and discuss how we can improve the relationship between Jamaica and the Diaspora,” Francis said.

According to the task force head, the entity, which comprises and can reach Jamaicans at the highest echelons, wants to do more than “talk” and wants the Government's seal of approval.

“We want action, but we can't do it effectively if the powers that be don't want to give us the sanction. Just say, Okay, we know you are here, we embrace you — and make it clear that the Diaspora Crime and Prevention Task Force is a viable entity. If they don't do that, people are going to say that we are not authentic,” Francis said.

While insisting that the members of the task force were not making their approach in search of “accolades” or national honours and awards, Francis said, “we want to be recognised… it can be frustrating when you know you love your country and you are willing to do something for your country, and your country is not allowing it. Recognise that we are here to help. There is talk but there is nothing happening,” he added.

In the meantime, the task force has appealed to the Government of Jamaica to address the remuneration and resource needs of the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“The police need help. I saw the weapons the police are coming up against, it is amazing. They need to be paid; they need to be recognised for the work that they are doing. They need to have their full cohort to do the job. Necessity is the mother of invention — whatever you have to do to get more boots on the ground, do it. We need to boost these people,” Francis said.

“This is now 2022, let us turn over a new leaf, stop the foolishness about engage the Diaspora. We who are in the Diaspora want to see Jamaica get better. Stop sweeping things under the carpet. Find the people who care, not the people who want accolades. That is not what we want,” he said.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang last year attracted the ire of many when in response to questions of how the Diaspora could help tackle crime he said, “Jamaica has some of the best crime-fighting expertise in the world and I cannot see any possible avenue to engage the Diaspora expertise to help fight crime in Jamaica.”

According to Dr Chang, some of the people leading the fight against crime in Jamaica hold multiple degrees, representing the best and brightest. He said at the time that the Diaspora could best help with donations rather than expertise.