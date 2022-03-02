Diaspora past students step up efforts to stem IT learning loss

A shipment of IT equipment valued at over $5 million to benefit more than 30,000 Jamaican students in 25 high and primary schools has arrived here just in time for the full resumption of face-face classes after the midterm break.

The Cornwall College Old Boys' Association Mid-Atlantic chapter (CCOBAMA), which is spearheading the IT project, said Tuesday that the equipment include Cisco switches, access points, desktop computers, iPads, laser printers, server racks, among other items.

Distribution to the beneficiary schools will be on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Cornwall College in Montego Bay, St James, beginning at 1:00 pm.

CCOBAMA, which has partnered with several past students in the Diaspora and other local education-related organisations to acquire the equipment, said a key component of the project is providing professional expertise to the schools.

“This expertise includes but is not limited to assisting in designing for schools without infrastructure; network layout; identifying equipment needed; and technical advice,” said Neville Bell, project co-ordinator and CCOBAMA immediate past president.

These professionals are alumni of various Jamaican high schools, including Cornwall College, Maldon and Wolmer's high schools.

He said the bulk of the information technology equipment for this first shipment was donated by private companies in New York and New Jersey, in association with the Having P.U.R.P.O.S.E charity. Non-digital equipment, such as face shields and goggles, were donated by cultural/goodwill ambassador from St Lucia, Taj Weekes's TOCO Foundation.

“Sending digital equipment to Jamaican schools will have a significant impact on the blended learning format currently being used in Jamaica, and it will allow these schools to better prepare for a full return to in-person learning,” Bell told the Jamaica Observer.

“This effort, spearheaded by CCOBAMA and supported by so many like-minded Jamaicans living in the Diaspora, is a significant example of philanthropy and collaboration during the continuing pandemic,” he said.

President Michael Williams noted that CCOBAMA had received IT equipment which far exceeded the needs of their alma mater, Cornwall College, and so decided to share the wealth with other Jamaican public schools.

“We feel so much joy when we can give back to our schools in Jamaica. Thanks to all our volunteers and corporate partners. Special thanks to Sandals Foundation for joining forces with us to make this a success,” said an elated Williams.

“We intend for this to be a continuing and growing effort. Since this last shipment we have already acquired an additional 200 cisco access points, and are looking to secure additional IT equipment.”

Andrew Lee, CEO of eLearning which is also a partner in the project, praised the gesture by CCOBAMA, saying: “This initiative that is being voluntarily undertaken to benefit schools other than their alma mater is unprecedented. This represents the kind of partnership between Government and the Diaspora that will lead to further infusion of technology across our education sector.

“Increased access to technological devices will lead to better educational outcomes, which e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited fully endorses. We hope that other past students' associations across the Diaspora will adopt this approach that will help to enhance STEM education across Jamaica as students prepare for a world that is driven largely by the application of technology,” said Lee.

CCOBAMA has also been working in consultation with e-Learning Jamaica and the National Education Trust to ensure donated items are shipped with strict adherence to procedures and specifications in Jamaica.

President of the umbrella Union of Jamaican Alumni Association (UJAA), Lesleyann Samuels also hailed the project, noting: “Just over a year ago, the union launched our LAPTOPnTABLET Program in the US to help face the challenges that COVID-19 thrust upon teaching and learning remotely and the need for our students to be equipped with devices.

“Here we have a founding member association, CCOBA, following up by expanding the support and seizing an opportunity to collaborate with other UJAA members and schools. The UJAA family has realised that embracing technology is the 'lemonade of the pandemic lemons', and the union appreciates the opportunity to support our member organisations.”

Karen Zacca, operations director at Sandals Foundation which has pledged its firm support, said: “The learning environment has been forever changed and a large percentage of our students remain in the digital dark.

“Now, more than ever, it is important that we collaborate to get the right resources into the hands of students and teachers. It is our duty to ensure every child gets a fighting chance of coming out of this pandemic on top, and together we can reach so much more.”

Prior to the shipment many past students, showing their support for the project, braved the icy chill to gather early in the morning of Saturday, February 12 at Lenox Road Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York, to prepare and crate the IT equipment for shipping to Jamaica. Media partners IrieJam Radio in New York covered the joyful occasion, with simulcasting on The Bridge FM in Jamaica.

CCOBAMA's Williams used the opportunity to appeal for further assistance from individuals and corporations to help defray the cost of upgrades for the equipment and shipping the items to Jamaica.

The schools to benefit from CCOBAMA's largesse include:

Albion Primary and Junior High; Herbert Morrison Technical High School; Lennon High School; Manchester High; Marymount High School; Montego Bay High School; Mt Alvernia High School; Westwood High School; Cornwall College; Vin Codling Basic School; Central High School; Green Island High School; Cambridge High School; Montego Bay Infant School; St Elizabeth Technical High School; Munro College; Knockalva High School; Corinaldi Primary; Anchovy High; Camperdown High School; Denbigh Primary School; Maldon Primary School; Top Jackson Primary & Infant; Vere Technical High School and Maldon High School.

– Desmond Allen