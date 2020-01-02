Did you feel that? Earthquake felt in Kingston today

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 was felt in sections of Kingston and St Andrew, at 2:27 pm today.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona is reporting that the epicentre was located eight kilometres north of Penlyne Castle, St Thomas in the Blue Mountains and had a focal depth of 12.5 km.

This is the second tremor that has occurred in Jamaica in the space of two months.

In November, a tremor was felt in sections of Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine at about 7:57 am.

The Earthquake Unit reported that it had a magnitude of 3. 2.

