Did you feel that? Earthquake rocks sections of Kingston

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was felt in sections of Kingston and St Andrew on Thursday afternoon, May 14.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake, considered light on the Richter scale, struck around 4:03 pm 12 kilometres east-north-east of Mavis Bank in St Andrew and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The earthquake jolted residents as far away as Portmore, St Catherine, however, no structural damage or injuries have been reported at this time.