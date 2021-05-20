Diego Maradona caretakers being charged with premeditated murder

Seven people who were involved in the care of football legend Diego Maradona are reportedly being charged for premeditated murder over his death.

The accused include Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz.

These doctors could face up to 25 years in prison.

The Sun named the other five as nurses Ricardo Omar Almiron, and Dahiana Gisela Madrid, nursing team co-ordinator Mariano Perroni, and 52-year-old doctor Nancy Forlini.

According to the AFP, prosecutors believe that his doctors knew the former soccer star would die and did nothing to prevent it.

The prosecutors obtained a series of messages and audio that show that the medical team were aware that Maradona was using alcohol, psychiatric medication and marijuana in the last months of his life.

Among the conclusions of the report, the medical board said that “the signs of life risk” shown by the former Napoli and Barcelona star were ignored, and that his care in his final weeks was “plagued by deficiencies and irregularities”

A complaint filed by two of Maradona’s five daughters against Luque started the legal proceedings. They blame Luque for their father’s deteriorating condition after the brain surgery he performed.