Digicel boosts awareness of 211 helpline

Digicel Jamaica has joined forces with the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) to push the use of the 211 helpline for reporting child abuse.

The partnership involves the use of the telecommunications company's vast network, large customer base and social media channels to share 211 public service announcements via social media and text messaging.

CEO of the CPFSA Rosalee Gage-Grey welcomed the chance to work with the telecommunications provider to inform the population about the helpline.

“The CPFSA is excited that Digicel has decided to partner with us on this project. This helpline is of national significance, as we all have a part to play in protecting the future of Jamaica,” she said.

Expressing a similar view about the collaboration, Digicel's CEO Jabbor Kayumov said, “As a family-oriented Jamaican company, we are always finding ways to support the most vulnerable in our society.

“With all that's happening now where it concerns the safety of our children, enabling them to report cases of abuse is even more important. This is why we're giving all Digicel customers toll-free access 24/7 to the hotline, and we're encouraging everyone to call 211 to report child abuse”.

The 211 hotline which was launched in September, replaces the 888-PROTECT (776- 8328) toll-free line that was operated by the CPFSA's National Children's Registry. The registry is the main point of contact for persons making reports of child abuse, neglect, and missing children. It is also used to report cases of child trafficking which is handled by the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Person.

All known or suspected cases of child abuse are to be reported by calling 211.

Persons may also WhatsApp 876-878-2882; e-mail: report@childprotection.gov.jm; or visit any CPFSA parish office or social media pages ( Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) @cpfsajm.