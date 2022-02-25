Digicel Business & Symptai Consulting to host cybersecurity workshop

With increasing reports of Jamaican entities falling prey to cyber criminals, the mission to detect and deter hackers has become a major challenge during the pandemic era.

To address these challenges using the most advanced technologies, leveraging sophisticated techniques, and collaborating with experienced professionals, Digicel Business and Symptai Consulting will convene a cybersecurity workshop today at the Hyatt Ziva Hotel in Montego Bay.

The event comes on the heels of the latest Digicel Business Digital Transformation Study, which confirmed that firms across the Caribbean region are increasingly concerned about the impact of electronic threats and breaches.

In most cases, these firms are not fully prepared to deal with or respond to these threats, which can cripple their operations.

“These days, hackers are moving beyond proving that they can break into an organisation's network. They're more focused on stealing your precious data, holding it for ransom, and/or using it for other criminal purposes,” commented Darragh Fitzgerald Selby, general manager of Digicel Business.

“It is out of this growing concern that we have invited decision-makers from businesses of all sizes to help them to enhance their protection and response mechanisms and overhaul their cyber-security design, in order to address the most complex and sophisticated threats,” added Selby.

The workshop will also serve as an opportunity for Digicel Business to introduce Symptai Consulting to its customers following its recent acquisition of the tech firm.

Since 1998, Symptai has been offering cyber and information security, data and privacy protection, to firms across the Caribbean.

Symptai Consulting CEO Marlon Cooper will provide an overview of the firm to attendees, while Rory Ebanks, the company's director of cybersecurity, will make a presentation on Integrating Security into Your Organisation's Business Continuity Planning.

The audience will also hear from Bryan Kane, product manager for Digicel Business (Group), and Douglas Thomas, director/co-founder of Cybersecurity & SOC Services HyperProtect.

Dubbed a one-of-a-kind event, the Digicel Business & Symptai Consulting Cybersecurity Workshop aims to bring a new level of cyber-resilience to local businesses.