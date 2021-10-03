Digicel celebrates special needs awareness

Digicel celebrates special needs awarenessSunday, October 03, 2021
Undaunted by the cancellation of its annual 5K for Special Needs due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Digicel Foundation is turning its attention to advocating for workplace inclusivity during the month of October.
Under the theme 'Together We Can Be the Change' the foundation will be staging a number of activities over the next four weeks to raise awareness, stir action, and seek firm commitments to workplace inclusivity.
Employers of all sizes can join the conversation on providing additional employment opportunities and improving conditions of work for people with disabilities.
“We are bridging the employment gap for persons with disabilities,” declared Charmaine Daniels, CEO of the Digicel Foundation. “As an equal opportunity employer, our goal is to rally other businesses and the social entrepreneurship community to take real and measurable action towards advancing the welfare of disabled persons in the workplace. We want more employers to answer the call and give workplace inclusion a chance.”
The month-long activities begin on October 12 with a special forum on the rights of people with special needs, featuring representatives from the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities and the Jamaica Employers Federation. On October 19, the foundation will live stream a virtual conference under the theme 'Overcoming Challenges to Workplace Inclusion'. The conference will boast an impressive line-up of stakeholders from Jamaica's special needs community, including Senator Dr Floyd Morris.
Special Needs Month will also include testimonials, giveaways, and other activities via the Digicel Jamaica and Digicel Foundation social media pages.
The Digicel Foundation is the first and one of the largest corporate foundations in Jamaica to focus on special needs advocacy. The Digicel Group is also a member of the Valuable 500 – an international initiative catalysing the influence of large private sector corporations to table disability on their boards' agenda.
For more information on the upcoming special needs activities, follow @DigicelFdnJA on Instagram.
