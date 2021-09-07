Digicel customers on the rebound with $1-million winnings

GETTING their lives back on track was exactly what Kingston-based administrator, Devon and Manchester-based businesswoman, Sheryl had in mind when they entered the Digicel 'Mek Wi Rich Togeddah' Summer promotion. The two are among the first five winners of the $1-million weekly prize.

Devon has already started applying his winnings towards his long-term financial goals.

“The pandemic has shown us the importance of having funds put away for a rainy day. So, now is not the time to spend on anything unnecessary. I decided not to spend my prize on buying anything flashy; instead, I bought some good stocks that I hope will pay off in the long run. This prize has helped a lot towards achieving some of my financial goals,” said Devon.

He offered some words of wisdom for other Digicel customers unsure about entering the promotion: “If you don't take a chance, you won't know if you can win. The first step is to enter.”

Still delighted after checking her savings account to see that her balance had jumped by $1 million, Sheryl savoured the life-changing power of her win.

She recalled how the pandemic took a severe toll on her livelihood, forcing her to shutter her business and become a stay-at-home mom. However, the break gave her time to supervise her two young children during online school. Since collecting her prize, Sheryl's life has finally been getting back on track.

“Now that I have my cash I will first assist some close family members with medical expenses and purchase back-to-school items for my children. I also have some home improvements I would like to complete. This gift has been a great help for me and my family. I am so grateful to Digicel,” declared Sheryl.

With two weekly $1-million winners left, in addition to the grand prize winners of $10 million and $5 million to come, chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica, Nasha-Monique Douglas was delighted to see the positive impact the Mek Wi Rich Togeddah promotion is already having on customers.

“These life-changing stories are the reasons behind introducing promotion. It comes at as such a critical time in the lives of many of our customers. So many of their plans have been put on hold because of the pandemic, and this promotion provides real opportunities for them to win cash and other prizes that can go a far way in putting their lives back on track. I wish Sheryl and Devon all best,” Douglas said.

Digicel customers still have a chance to claim their piece of the prize pie by September 14, 2021 when they dial 142 to purchase entries.

The live weekly draw takes place on Digicel's Instagram and Facebook pages every Thursday at 6 pm. Customers can also win smartphones, tablets, prepaid credit, postpaid bill discounts, and more.