Digicel ends 'Safer Internet Month' on a high note

Having marked February as Safer Internet Month, telecommunications provider Digicel is reporting that more Jamaicans are now empowered to take action and make the Internet a safer, better place for all.

The month of awareness activities included a weekly online discussion dubbed Tech Talk Tuesday, streamed live on the company's Facebook and Instagram pages. The highly informative four-part series included candid discussions on cyberbullying, parenting in the digital era, dealing with online scams, and managing personal brands and fan relationships.

The series, viewed by people of all ages, sparked debate and discussion especially when it came to dealing with issues such as cyberbullying.

Parents received a refresher in understanding how to monitor their children's online activities, build trust, and how to create a safe space that fosters open dialogue with their children about technology.

One of the most-watched live chats involved interactive media manager for Digicel Ewort Atkinson, who disclosed the latest trends in online scams, and how to spot and protect ourselves against them. He showed viewers some simple steps on how to reduce their online vulnerability by using two-step password verification, and reading the 'fine print' before connecting to public Wi-Fi.

“When others search for you online, will they be delighted or disappointed?” That was the powerful question to spark the discussion in the final edition of Tech Talk Tuesday with brand strategist Naomi Garrick. Influencers and those looking to up their online game showed up to participate in the chat that left them rethinking how they present themselves on social media.

“By spreading the conversation about safer Internet use across the entire month, we were able to reach far more persons with our empowering messages. Additionally, we shared daily online tips, and participated in radio and television interviews in order to ensure that we reached as much people as possible, so that they are able to live a safer, better digital life,” commented Elon Parkinson, public relations and communications manager for Digicel.