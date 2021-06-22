Digicel Foundation begins handover of '20 for 20' grants

IN April the Digicel Foundation launched a grant campaign in partnership with Digicel dealer stores to identify projects across the island for its micro grant programme.

These '20 for 20' grants are valued at $650,000 each and persons can apply through their local dealer stores.

The first batch of grant recipients was recently announced, with cheques handed over in Lucea, Hanover; Portland; Clarendon; Trelawny; and Kingston.

The first lucky group to receive a cheque was Cacoon Primary and Infant school, which applied through UG's Better Buy — the operator of the Lucea Digicel store.

The school will use the funds to beautify the property and develop a playing field for students.

“Our focus is teaching and learning, but students will learn better in an environment that feels like a safe haven and is comfortable – they will have that drive to come to school and learn more,” explained Antoinette Riley, principal of the school.

“I'm excited, because the funding for a school is never adequate. When we can get funding from a corporate entity like the Digicel Foundation it just makes me feel elated,” added Riley.