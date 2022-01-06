Digicel Foundation delivers goodies to Franklin Town

Children in Franklin Town, St Andrew, were among scores of youngsters who were selected by Digicel employees to participate in employer-funded Christmas treats.

Under a Digicel Foundation Employee Community Christmas Funding programme, staff members received cash grants of $30,000 to stage fun activities in a community of their choice.

More than 50 children in Franklin Town were gifted toys, ice cream, pizza, and goodie bags stacked with snacks, courtesy of the Franklin Town Church of God and Digicel.

In response to the support received from digital operator, pastor of the Franklin Town Church of God, the Reverend Claude Ellis, said, “Amidst the recent reports of violence, the Franklin Town Church of God remains a fortress of hope and joy to the kids, shut-ins, and those in need. We remain committed to our being our brothers and our sisters' keeper, and we're thankful for corporations like Digicel and the Digicel Foundation that continue to enable us to brighten the smiles of our boys and girls especially at this time.”

In her address, CEO of the Digicel Foundation Charmaine Daniels declared that: “We're thrilled and humbled to give back to our employees, so that they're enabled to make a difference in their communities especially at this time of year. Now, more than ever, we all need a little reminder to give love to each other and we're happy we could do so. Thanks to everyone who applied and may your light so shine in communities near and far.”

In addition to the Christmas treat, the social concern arm of the church also distributed 53 care packages to the elderly, shut-ins, and those in need in and around the Franklin Town community having received donations from the Church of the Rock based in Maryland in the United States.