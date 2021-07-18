Digicel gives customers chance to get back on track

Digicel gives customers chance to get back on trackSunday, July 18, 2021
Digicel is giving its new and existing customers chances to win up to $10 million to get things done. This follows the move by Jamaicans to put plans on hold over the past year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The life-changing grand prize is part of the Digicel summer promotion, dubbed, 'Mek Wi Rich Togeddah'. The promotion runs until September 14, 2021, giving every Digicel prepaid or postpaid mobile customer a chance to win from a prize pool of over $42 million.
In addition to the $10-million grand prize, Digicel customers can win the second prize of $5 million, or one of nine weekly prizes of $1 million. Other weekly prizes include Samsung tablets, smartphones, prepaid credit, postpaid bill discounts, prime bundles and talk time. Every participant is guaranteed to win a prize.
“This big cash boost will enable many of our customers to get back on track and do almost anything they want to. They can start a business, pay down expenses, add on to the house, or build or buy a new one,” commented Nasha-Monique Douglas, chief marketing officer for Digicel, while at the social media launch of the promotion last Wednesday.
She added, “Summer is a great time for everyone to put their plans for the year back on track, and we couldn't think of a better way to do it than by giving lots of new and existing Digicel customers as many chances as possible to cash in on the winnings.”
Digicel customers have the power to give themselves as many chances as possible to win. They'll gain entries into the promotion each time they dial *142# or call 142 from their Digicel mobile. Each entry costs $100, and customers can enter as many times as they wish.
Customers who switch their mobile service to Digicel, purchase a new Digicel SIM card, or upgrade to postpaid, will be rewarded with one free entry into the promotion.
Now in its 20th year of service to Jamaica, Digicel has given away over $1 billion in cash and prizes to its customers. The latest Mek Wi Rich Togeddah summer promotion is one of the largest cash giveaways ever from Digicel, proving that winning lots of cash is never out of style.
