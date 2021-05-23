Digicel goes the extra mile to delight customers

Digicel recently rolled out the red carpet for customers across Jamaica as part of its first-ever global Customer Day celebration.

Digicel led the way for the telecommunication industry on May 12 when it dedicated the entire day to putting the 'US' back in customer. Customer Day saw 3,500 of Digicel's non-customer facing staff partner with their 3,500 customer-facing colleagues in 32 countries to serve customers. They were assigned to work in stores, accept calls to the Customer Care Centre, and accompany installation teams on the road.

Digicel Jamaica CEO Jabbor Kayumov started his day as a customer care agent and later a retail sales agent at the Digicel store located at the Delves Building, Digicel's downtown Kingston headquarters. He was excited about launching Customer Day within weeks of introducing Digicel's Five Promises — a commitment to deliver improved service experiences to customers. Jabbor said, “Our customers are at the centre of everything we do at Digicel. And as a digital operator, our aim is not simply to provide great products and services to our customers; it's also to better understand their needs, and to come up with solutions that enable them to live their best digital lives.”

Several Digicel employees who are usually in the office, hit the road for a busy afternoon completing new installations of Digicel+ service in the communities of Red Hills, Rock Pond, Patrick City, Stadium Gardens, Millsborough, and Cherry Garden in Kingston.

Customer Care & Experience Director Pia Baker highlighted that although the company singled out May 12 for Customer Day, at Digicel, Customer Day is truly every day. She expressed deep gratitude for the excellent service delivered by the company's award-winning customer-facing teams. Baker commented, “Our front line team is simply the best. They pay great attention to detail by ensuring that we get it right for the customer the first time. We depend on this amazing team of customer-focused agents to help us deliver on our Five Promises to customers.”

Karen Jones, a new Digicel+ customer from Patrick City, was delighted when her installation team showed up with Human Resources Director (Acting) Christine Suragh. Jones reflected, “I was having a difficult time with my previous provider and got a recommendation from a friend to try Digicel. I am happy I took her advice. The team arrived on schedule and were so helpful and pleasant.”

She continued, “I rank the experience a 10/10, it was a great way to be welcomed into the Digicel family. I have had no complaints since switching to Digicel, the service has been amazing.”

Customer Day also provided an opportunity to highlight the work of Digicel's everyday customer-facing teams. To this, Jabbor commented, “Customer Day is also a way for us as a company to recognise our customer-facing staff by stepping into their roles for a day and sharing their professional experiences. Today, I had the opportunity to work along with customer care, installation teams, and retail agents. I have definitely developed an even deeper appreciation and pride for the hard work they do every day to keep our customers happy, and to help us to deliver on our Five Promises.”