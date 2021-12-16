Digicel hands over call data just before subpoena issued

Ahead of the delivery of a subpoena to force its hand to deliver critical call data records and cell site details linked to recorded conversations and several confiscated handsets in the case against 33 alleged members of the Klansman Gang, telecoms giant Digicel released the data, prosecutors disclosed yesterday.

On Monday, the Crown indicated its intention to invoke the powers of the court to haul the telecoms provider before the tribunal in respect to the records to end the impasse which was stretching into several weeks. Prosecutors had in November disclosed that the police had faced “challenges” in obtaining the records from the island's two major telecommunications companies. Last Monday, it signalled that the deadlock had been resolved in part with telecoms provider Flow having turned over the requested information to the Communication Forensics and Cybercrime Division (CFCD) of the Constabulary's Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch (C-TOC). The prosecutors, at that time, indicated that they might have to invoke the powers of the court to have the other provider fulfill the request. On Monday, instructions were issued for the court's registrar to prepare the subpoena for the delivery as prosecutors said there was still “reluctance” on the part of Digicel.

Yesterday, moments before the adjournment of the trial, prosecutors informed the trial judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who had insisted, “service providers are not sacred cows”, that the telecoms provider had capitulated.

“The subpoena has not yet been served but we are told the package is on its way, it is in Jamaica Milord,” one senior prosecutor said.

Asked by the trial judge, “what does that mean in plain English?”, he replied “in terms of our agents (CFCD), they don't have it yet. We are told by the very latest tomorrow (today) it should be in their hands,” the prosecutor explained.

The call data records and cell site information are being counted on as part of the evidence in the case by prosecutors, especially in relation to a drama-filled car chase in the old capital of Spanish Town to intercept armed gangsters aboard motor vehicles.

The lead police investigator, in his testimony during the trial, said he and another police team had been able to ascertain the travel path of the vehicle through an open phone line with the aid of witness number one, a former gang member turned Crown witness who was the driver of that car and who, unbeknownst to his cronies, was secretly working with the police.

The police investigator told the court that while the CFCD had been listening in on the call at the time as well and had recorded it, the police had faced difficulties in getting the call data from the telecommunications companies for the cellular phones used at that time.

“How can there be a difficulty in you getting information from a service provider when the police are investigating serious crimes? How is that possible? So none of the service providers provided the call data? I want to know if that is what is being said because something is seriously wrong. Does the law permit them to withhold the information? Because if that is so the law needs to be changed; something is seriously wrong here, no man, that can't be,” the chief justice said at the time.

The investigator, in the meantime, told the court that the recordings of that call made by the forensic cybercrimes experts were, however, available.

On the night of the incident in question, two alleged members of the criminal outfit died following a shootout with the police. The witness who was aboard the motor vehicle with them at the time of the incident was unharmed but badly “shaken” the police investigator said. He told the court that he took him to a safehouse following that incident .

In the meantime, ahead of the adjournment of the trial for the December holidays, an AK-47 rifle and rounds found during an operation in which the accused Roel Taylor was taken into custody, as well as the corresponding ballistics certificate and evidence box in which the rifle had been sealed were yesterday successfully entered as exhibits in the trial.

The trial, which began on September 20, will resume on January 10 next year and is expected to conclude in June.

The Crown is alleging that the accused between 2015 and 2019 carried out a range of murders, conspiracies to murder and extortion and arson throughout the parish of St Catherine. It said the gang's headquarters at Jones Avenue in Spanish Town was used by gang members for planning their exploits and was also where briefing and debriefing in respect of crimes took place. The court also heard that this was where transactions such as the sale and purchase of guns to carry out murders were done. Several members of the gang in their roles as “foot soldiers”, the court was told, were responsible for ensuring that murders ordered were executed and that extortion monies were collected.