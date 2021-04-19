Digicel kicks off 20th anniversary celebrations with church service

With powerful praise and soul-stirring songs Digicel gave thanks for 20 years of providing communication services to Jamaica at a service of thanksgiving held at Fellowship Tabernacle in St Andrew yesterday.

The event, held on the eve of Digicel's 20th anniversary, was attended by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz; Opposition spokesman on science, commerce and technology Hugh Graham; and several members of the Digicel executive management team.

Delivering greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister Vaz noted Digicel's role in making the bold move to introduce advanced telecommunications services to Jamaica back in 2001. He singled out the work of then Minister of Science and Technology Phillip Paulwell, who saw tothe breaking up of the telecoms monopoly and paved the way for Digicel to invest.

Vaz reiterated the Government's responsibility to create an enabling environment for the telecommunications sector to offer quality services in a way that reduces the dimensions of digital inequality.

“As a Government, we are actively engaging all our stakeholders in the sector to ensure that we scale up ICT innovations. We do so in a way that promotes inclusivity and last-mile connectivity that falls squarely within our vision of inclusive and sustainable development.”

Speaking on behalf of Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding, Graham acknowledged that Digicel has moved in lockstep with the pace of transformation demanded of businesses, organisations, governments, communities, and individuals. “In attracting and maintaining a broad customer base the Digicel network has aided in the advancement of access to Internet connectivity and telecommunications for countless Jamaicans,” he said.

And Digicel Jamaica Chairman Harry Smith said: “I am deeply touched, remembering the origins of this great Jamaican company, primarily because of the undeniably positive impact we have had upon the life of every Jamaican. Our simple plan was to democratise access to modern communication technology and provide a better way for consumers and businesses to communicate.”

CEO of the Digicel Foundation Charmaine Daniels spoke about the “inseparable bond” the company has forged with the Jamaican people, primarily through the work of its corporate social responsibility arm.

“Our patron, Denis O'Brien, has been blessed with the resources to make tangible and meaningful social investment that improves the lives of many in our communities. Since inception, our foundation has placed strong emphasis on grass-roots engagement within our social investment strategy. With 1,325 projects implemented islandwide, we've been able to directly impact the lives of over 695,000 persons in Jamaica,” she said.

“As we plan for the next 20 years, we do so with a spirit of thankfulness, dedication and a commitment to meet the needs, potential and ambitions of the consumers, churches, community organisations, public and private sector entities that we serve,” she said.

Senior pastor of Fellowship Tabernacle Rev Dr Al Miller urged Digicel to keep Jamaica connected via the latest innovations in communications. “Without it we can't build, without it we can't develop, because everything is tied to this issue of communication.”

Digicel will today announce plans to celebrate its anniversary at a press conference.