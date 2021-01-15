Digicel names Jabbor Kayumov as new CEO

Digicel Jamaica has announced Jabbor Kayumov as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Digicel said Kayumov brings great experience, having led its Trinidad operations in the past two years.

“Jabbor made his mark on the business by driving the performance across all business lines to record Digicel’s best year ever in Trinidad and Tobago in 2019. Through a powerful combination of laser focus on execution, heavy emphasis on customers [he] empowered the teams to go out and win,” Digicel said in a statement.

For his part, Kayumov said he was excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to lead operations in Jamaica— Digicel’s flagship country.

“With a strong focus on ensuring that we deliver on our promise of simply more, I am looking forward to working with the team to keep finding new and powerful ways of bringing our Better Together brand to life for our customers and our staff,” he stated.

Most recently, he spearheaded Digicel’s digital transformation in Trinidad and Tobago culminating in the successful relaunch of the company as a digital operator.