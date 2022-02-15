Digicel's 'Tech Talk Tuesday' tackles latest online scams

As part of its Safer Internet Month awareness campaign, dubbed Tech Time Online, digital operator Digicel will be educating persons about how to spot the latest online scams.

The topic will be in focus during Tech Talk Tuesday – a live 'fireside chat' hosted on the company's Instagram and Facebook pages weekly at 6:30 pm.

The feature provides useful tips on how to navigate the Internet and safeguard against online danger and harm, especially for those most vulnerable.

Interactive media manager for Digicel, Ewort Atkinson will be offering the latest tips on spotting new cyber scams while showing participants how to take better control of their digital lives.

In highlighting the importance of the topic, Atkinson said, “With increased cyber threats and phony offers, it is important that everyone keeps abreast of what online fraudsters are up to. This is why I am encouraging everyone to join the conversation on Tech Talk Tuesday to learn more about how to protect themselves against scams.”

Since the launch of Tech Talk Tuesday on February 1, the discussions have included 'Cyberbullying and You' with youth leaders from the National Secondary Students' Council and Jamaica Prefects' Association, and 'Parenting in the Digital Age' with Tanisha Miller, community relations manager at the Early Childhood Commission.

Digicel Safer Internet Month will wrap up with the final Tech Talk Tuesday on February 22 looking at 'Personal Brand and Fan Relationships', featuring public relations and personal branding guru Naomi Garrick.