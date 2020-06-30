Digicel suspends paid advertising on Facebook in anti-hate speech stand

Digicel will suspend all paid advertising on Facebook platforms globally for the coming month as it joins a growing number of global brands taking a stand against hate speech online.

The company today, June 30, said it joins brands around the world that want to send a strong message to Facebook and force it into affirmative action against those who would use its platforms to spark and spread negative, damaging and violent messaging.

Digicel Group CEO, Jean-Yves Charlier, said “Everything we do across our 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific is with the aim of helping to create a world where no one gets left behind. And there’s no room in that world for the promotion of hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism and violence.”

Further, Charlier said, “By standing together with the world’s best companies, our hope is that Facebook will be forced to put people above profits and do the right thing to help build a society where all people are respected and valued equally – as is their basic human right.”

The “Stop Hate for Profit” movement is organised by the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, and other organisations advocating for businesses to “hit pause on hate” by suspending paid advertising on Facebook platforms in July.

Additionally, Digicel will donate f US$30,000 to Jamaicans For Justice to assist in its work to ensure the rights of all Jamaicans.