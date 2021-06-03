Digicel urges Jamaicans to get ready for busy hurricane season

While putting lessons from previous hurricane seasons into action, Digicel is urging everyone to immediately begin preparations and remain on alert in the event of a pending storm or hurricane.

The United States-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting that the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June through November 30, will see 13 to 20 named storms and Digicel is urging everyone to get ready for the season

“This year the hurricane prediction is for a very active season, and, as we all know, it only takes one storm to cause a devastating impact on our lives and communities. We are therefore urging everyone to put a disaster plan and emergency supplies in place right now,” said Vince Plummer, head of facilities management at Digicel.

He said as a digital operator, Digicel is also urging families to download apps to learn how to prepare for emergencies, create family communications plans and more.

According to Plummer, understanding the pivotal role its communication systems play in keeping families and loved ones connected, for several weeks leading up to the official start of the hurricane season, Digicel has been readying its emergency response systems— working in tandem with disaster relief agencies across the region.

These activities involved disaster simulation exercises, deployment of critical supplies, team drills and key stakeholder briefings.

Plummer said Digicel customers will be engaged via social media and direct messaging with tips and reminders about preparing for the season.

“With even more focus on readiness and resilience, Digicel has made significant investments in strengthening the capability of its network. This is being supported by strategic logistics for positioning of equipment and personnel to be 'on the ready' immediately after disaster strikes,” said Plummer.

“As simple as it is, the old adage of 'if you fail to plan, you plan to fail' is true, and since most of remember the impact of previous hurricanes, this year we're doing as much planning as possible to mitigate the level of damage and improve our bounce back time,” added Plummer.

Hurricane tips from Digicel

• Trim trees around the home

• Stock up on disaster supplies (flash light, battery-operated radio, extra batteries, fully charged power banks, phone credit, non-perishable food, bottled water, first-aid kit, emergency cash, etc.)

• Protect your windows and glass doors

• Keep track of hurricane updates

• Complete any last-minute emergency shopping, including refuelling the car

• Know your emergency shelters and contact numbers and have an emergency bag packed in case a quick evacuation is necessary