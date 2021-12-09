Digita partners with JMMB to push select SMEs

DIGITA Global Marketing Limited (DGM), one of the Caribbean's fastest-growing digital solutions agencies, has signed an agreement with JMMB Group's Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Resource Centre (SMERC) to provide digital marketing and digital technology services to the centre's SME clients as a recommended service partner.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been identified as key drivers of economic growth and employment creation and it is estimated that the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises sector accounts for more than 80 per cent of jobs in Jamaica.

However, inadequate business planning and high levels of informality have often been cited as hindrances to their growth. It is against this background that this agreement has been signed to provide this sector with additional resources to bolster their business operation and to transform their digital communication.

“Like the JMMB Group, DGM is committed to empowering micro, small medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) by providing digital resources and services that will enable their growth and profitability,” said Kemal Brown, founder and CEO of DGM.

“As a growing medium enterprise, and having worked with more than 150 SMEs since our inception, we understand that expert guidance coupled with future-focused resources, helps to drive revenue and growth for all companies. Additionally, when placed against the backdrop of COVID-19, the need for digital transformation is no longer a 'nice to have', but a vital lifeline, growth catalyst and linchpin for business continuity,” added Brown

Through this partnership, DGM will assist businesses, referred by the JMMB Centre, to maximise their return on investments and revolutionalise their digital solutions.

These referred clients will benefit from special rates on select services offered, namely: branding and visual identity; digital marketing; web and app development; interactive media advertising; cinemagraph services; and other digital consultation services, through the agreement.

“I've always admired JMMB for its commitment to excellence and enchanting customer experiences, so the value-based synergies of this partnership will bear fruit for all stakeholders. Great companies can and do come from the Caribbean.

“We are excited to play a role in elevating the digital readiness and contributing to the digital transformation of the local and regional companies this partnership will allow us to serve,” added Brown.

Shani Duncan-Falconer, senior corporate manager, JMMB Group SMERC, argued that, “With the right support and partnership, more MSMEs will be positioned to become more structured businesses and eventually household names. As such this partnership seeks to assist in providing these businesses with the digital tools and expertise to better compete in a global environment and to improve their use of innovative solutions in a bid to better serve their clients and break boundaries.”

In Jamaica a small enterprise is defined as one with between six and 20 employees, with annual sales of more than $15 million but less than $75 million. A medium enterprise employs between 21 and 50 persons and generates annual sales of between $75 million and $425 million.