Digital cards D-Day

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says that Jamaicans will start receiving digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates as of next Friday, December 17, and has assured that the document will provide all the relevant and required data pertaining to the holder's vaccination record.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie told reporters and editors at a Jamaica Observer Press Club on Wednesday that the information on the current paper-based cards are not inaccurate, but the digital certificates will provide more detailed information to avoid any confusion.

The QR (quick response) code certificates are being introduced mainly to streamline conformity with travel requirements for proof of vaccination.

The ministry had advised Jamaicans who had received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, and have cards bearing Serum Institute of India (SII) only, in the manufacturer slot, to have their cards updated/replaced, if they are travelling before mid-December.

Dr Bisasor McKenzie said that the cards are being updated to include the name of the vaccine and the manufacturer as well as the expiry date and batch number. The CMO pointed out that traditionally, vaccine cards would only bear manufacturer, batch, and lot numbers, to enable proper tracking in any reference system. But the advent of a plethora of COVID-19 vaccines now makes it necessary for the unique identification of each vaccine.

“There are several manufacturers of the AstraZeneca vaccine [and] of the other vaccines. We had the problem [where] Covishield was the name of the vaccine and the manufacturer was the Serum Institute of India. However, because we recognise that it's not a medical person necessarily that is checking the cards — it's the airline agents at the counter — what we have done is put Covishield/AstraZeneca, because that's what they are looking out for,” she explained.

The CMO said the current verification process by the ministry is intended to address any disconnect with people's data, in light of the initial problems with the vaccination process.

“Some of it was people issues, some of it was system issues, so for various reasons some persons would not have been added to the system, which is why we are going through this process now. If you have been vaccinated, check to see if your information is there, and if it is not, then you have the opportunity to upload the information, including the picture of the card. This is our check system because we recognise that there were deficiencies,” she advised.

Citizens will be notified by e-mail when the QR codes for their digital certificates are available. The CMO also said that those without electronic access can have their digital certificates printed.

Digital vaccination certificates can be stored in a smartphone application or on a cloud-based server, and a barcode to link the paper-based record to the digital record. Guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) is that this barcode can be printed on, or affixed to the paper vaccination card, as a digital certificate should never require individuals to have a smartphone or computer.

In its comments on the move towards digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the WHO had said in August that the certificates can be used in the same way as paper-based vaccination cards.

“That is to provide information to health-care providers about the vaccination status of individuals, providing a basis for health workers to offer a subsequent dose and/or appropriate health services as appropriate. In some instances, vaccination cards are also used to facilitate international travel, for example, in the case of yellow fever, where a vaccination certificate may be required by some countries as a condition of entry,” the WHO said.