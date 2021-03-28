Digital transformation accelerates smarter, more efficient industries

IN the historical moment in which humanity is immersed in the middle of a pandemic, information and communication technologies (ICT) play an especially important role in accelerating the process of digital transformation and supporting the recovery of the economy.

The innovations and the future of technologies, such as 5G, in the world as well as its impact on the Latin American region in the coming years is going to be significant.

5G technology remains key for that digital transformation and from Huawei's perspective, it is surprising the progress in the deployment of 5G around the world despite the pandemic. As of January 2021 there are more than 140 commercial 5G networks in 59 countries, with more than 200 million 5G users mainly in leading countries such as South Korea, Saudi Arabia and China.

The digital transformation process does not only involve 5G. There is an acceleration in growth resulting from the synergy between connectivity, cloud, AI, computing and the application of ICT in various industries. Technology is producing revolutionary changes in airports, health care, mining, agriculture and especially smart manufacturing, or even smart cities. There are many initiatives, from Mexico to Argentina, and cases in which technology can help agriculture and thus lower costs and increase productivity and avoid the use of herbicides and protect the environment.

Technological advancement will promote the successful development of smart cities in the Latin American and Caribbean region. It is also important to add technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud and the internet of things (IoT).

In all of this there must be balance and a focus on cybersecurity plans since not only people are connected, but also devices throughout all these technologies. In addition, the working environment in various industries will change substantially, each of which must use tailor-made technology for their day-to-day operations.

Some industries that are particularly promising are transportation, health care, mining, and manufacturing. It is estimated that a dollar invested in technology in the e-commerce and transportation industries will generate between US$3 and US$5 in return, and the figure could go up to US$10 in smart manufacturing.

We can achieve better growth and a better life through technologies. We use ICT to help fight the pandemic and pursue greener growth as we make industries smarter and more efficient and reduce energy consumption. Most importantly, trust is going to be a critical virtue for the development of the ICT industry.

Paul Scanlan is executive director of Digital Transformation at Huawei.