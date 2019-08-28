Dirk Harrison steps away from Integrity Commission

Former Contractor General Dirk Harrison will step away from the newly formed Integrity Commission, after a longstanding feud with members of the entity. It is understood that Harrison will end the relationship on Sunday (Sept 1).

According to information gleaned by BUZZ, Harrison wrote to Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen earlier this month, indicating that he will enter early retirement.

Harrison had been at odds with the commissioners of the Integrity Commission since April when he put out his report on the ‘Rooms on the Beach Report’. The commissioners had distanced themselves from the report. The former prosecutor resigned before even taking up the position of director of corruption prosecutions, which he was designated to act in, at the Integrity Commission. The Integrity Commission is the island’s new corruption watchdog.

The commission is mandated to promote and enhance standards of ethical conduct for parliamentarians, public officials and other persons by consolidating laws relating to the prevention of corruption and the award, monitoring and investigating of the government contracts and prescribed licences, and strengthen the measures for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of acts of corruption.