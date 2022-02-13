Disabilities Act a historic feat — Samuda

Disabilities Act a historic feat — SamudaSunday, February 13, 2022
|
LABOUR and Social Security Minister Karl Samuda is encouraging all Jamaicans to join in celebrating the historic milestone of The Disabilities Act (2014) coming into full effect tomorrow, February 14.
The Disabilities Act was passed in Parliament in October 2014, and the Regulations were later affirmed in both Houses of Parliament in October 2021.
“This legislation promotes and protects the fundamental rights of persons with disabilities in all areas of development. These rights, which are enshrined in our constitution, are supported by standards of non-discrimination,” Minister Samuda stated.
Minister Samuda added that the Disabilities Act coming into effect puts the Government one step closer to reducing discrimination against persons with disabilities and ensuring their rights to education, employment, health, access to public passenger vehicles, housing and premises, and to participate in political office and public life.
He explained that Jamaica has signed and ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and has adopted the concept of progressive realisation.
Samuda said that Jamaica was making steady progress in advancing the implementation of the convention's provisions to realise the rights of persons with disabilities.
He urged all Jamaicans to show love and “Respect – ability [as] disabilit[ies] matter. As citizens we should continue to work together as a nation to build more resilience, create inclusion and break down barriers so all Jamaicans may participate equally,” he concluded.
