Disappointed, not daunted

Despite the poor turnout at a farmers' market in Savannah Cross, Clarendon, last weekend, organiser Patricia Garib says she will not relent in her efforts.

According to Garib, this initiative was to ensure that farmers in Clarendon benefit because life for many people, including the farmers, has been extremely hard since the pandemic.

“Many of them had to go home with food that was not sold and so we used this opportunity to give them a chance to capitalise on sales, whether it be marketing or selling whatever produce they may have so that they will be able to sustain themselves.

“The idea came about because since the pandemic, the premier farmers' event, the Denbigh Agricultural Show, has not been able to go on as usual and so this event was being used as an avenue to assist farmers to market their produce,” Garib told the Jamaica Observer.

“Quite a number of people came out early in morning to purchase but the farmers did not come out as we had hoped and so based on collaborative effort, we hope future events will be more successful.

“I will not give up or relent, instead I will remain resolute in my efforts to help my community as this [is] an amazing initiative and so we will be doing it again because we had a good turnout of persons who were willing to buy, so we will definitely be doing it again,” added Garib.

She said proper advertisement and promotion will be at the forefront going forward as some farmers may not have known about the event.

“I am also encouraging other persons who may have the space or the capacity to do something like this to go ahead and do it because we need to reach out and help each other because agriculture is what Jamaica is all about so we just need to capitalise on it and help persons,” declared Garib.

Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh, who declaring the event officially open, told the Observer that he had hoped more farmers would have turned out.

“I am disappointed to see just two farmers turned up. I was hoping to see more farmers come out to make use of this initiative and the space so they could dispose of some of their produce. However, it's a very good initiative, and so I told her that she should not give up because it promotes local economic development for the community and that's what we are all about,” said Maragh.

“My only regret is that enough farmers didn't turn up because something like this will save the residents bus fare and the time to go into May Pen, especially now that it's the Christmas season. A community farmers' market will be more reasonable than going into the town as it will be less congested seeing that this is the week before Christmas.

“There was no crowd and people would have the space to be socially distant so they can shop in comfort. I am encouraging her to re-evaluate and I will have a discussion with the RADA parish manager to see if this is something that could be facilitated at least every three months and try to garner some support for her,” Maragh added.

In the meantime, Sonia Davis, a resident of Savannah Cross, also turned up to support the initiative but left empty handed.

“I came to purchase some stuff but a lot of farmers are not here. I think this was a good idea but it just needed some more farmers and some more people to come out and support and participate. Otherwise, I would have to travel by vehicle at least 15 minutes to get to May Pen and pay fare to go buy goods.

“I just walked from home and came to do the business here instead. I wouldn't mind this go on every time in Savannah Cross because it's a good initiative, we just need some more support and things will be all right,” said Davis.