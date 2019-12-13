Disappointed: OUR knocks JPS, NWC about disruption notifications

The

Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is taking the Jamaica Public Service

Company Limited (JPS) and the National Water Commission (NWC) to task for not

notifying customers about planned outages.

In the July–September 2019 Quarterly Performance Report, the OUR said JPS fell short of the 100 per cent compliance target, although improving on the last rating period.

According to the OUR, JPS reported an 82 per cent compliance rating for the standard during this period, which is a three percentage-point standard over the last reported period.

Meanwhile, for NWC the OUR said that the entity has attained a dismal 60 per cent compliance to provide at least 24 hours notice for disruptions that will last more than four hours.

This is 30 percentage point less than the established target and 22 percentage point less than the previous period.

OUR director of consumer and public affairs, Yvonne Nicholson, said, “we are disappointed with these figures as neither NWC nor JPS has achieved the agreed targets, which are not financially burdensome to them and would demonstrate concern and consideration for their customers.”