Disappointment!

The family of 12-year-old Phylisa Prussia is disappointed.

It follows a report coming out of the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) that information obtained in respect of the abduction of a female student last Thursday points to the same man who took away the youngster and another girl last October.

According to police sources, two female students were walking to CASE's farm about 5:00 am on Thursday when one of them went back to the dorm to get a notebook. She was abducted by a man and an alarm was made.

On Saturday, president of the Portland institution Dr Derrick Deslandes told the Jamaica Observer that the man is suspected to be Davian Bryan.

“That is what our information suggests,” said Deslandes. “His parents live on the extreme east of the CASE property, and I think they are probably squatting on the CASE property, so he would've known the CASE property very well. He's from the area and the information we have gleaned suggests that he is the person,” Deslandes continued.

The student was eventually found by students and taken to the Port Antonio Hospital, as she appeared to be hurt. Further, the students formed a search party to find the perpetrator, but were unsuccessful.

Also, the student returned to campus after a medical examination and counselling, and police secured clothing believed to be that of her attacker that was found in the tunnel.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Kenneth Chin, commanding officer for the Portland Police Division, and Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay told the Sunday Observer that the police could not confirm that Bryan was involved.

But Phylisa's mother, Latoya Dyer, told the Sunday Observer that the community of Bath has been on alert ever since they heard about Bryan's possible involvement in the CASE abduction.

“I heard about it. We have to be on the lookout. Mi really feel disappointed that this end up happen again,” she said on Saturday.

“It's not a baby again, but mi still feel so disappointed. I can't even find words to say. Look how long dem fi ketch dat boy and all now nobody cyaa ketch him,” Dyer lamented.

She expressed frustration that Bryan seems to be an impossible target to catch.

“You only hear that he is at one place and when you go, he's not there and nobody [knows] where he is. So, we just have to be on the lookout.”

Bryan, who is before the court on rape and illegal possession of firearm charges, is the main suspect in the kidnapping of Phylisa and 13-year-old Winshae Barrett in Bath, St Thomas, both of which occurred in one week.

Phylisa was alone on her veranda on Thursday, October 14, playing with her puppy, when Bryan came to purchase an item some time after 6:00 pm. Phylisa's older sister then discovered that she had gone missing.

Two days after Phylisa was rescued, Winshae was snatched from her home. The girl was reported missing some time after 4:00 pm on Saturday after accompanying her older sister to feed pigs in their backyard. She was found the day after in heavy foliage outside Spring Bank, a neighbouring community to Bath.

Phylisa's father, Korian Prussia, also expressed disappointment at the possibility that Bryan could “strike again.”

“If him try fi kidnap somebody else and it nuh happen, that just mean that him a go do it again. Him a go deh bout the place a give trouble and dem need fi ketch him. I would be more disappointed if him do it again,” he told the Sunday Observer.

Prussia said he believes the man will now be returning to St Thomas .

“I don't know what to say. I don't think him have anybody a support him like that, so him a go head back here.”

Dyer responded saying that she is happy her daughter has been out of St Thomas since the incident.

“She is still getting counselling. I think they are working well. It's okay and they are there for help. I have a lot of friends and family counselling me as well, so I am okay,” she told the Sunday Observer in November.

Donnovan Donnal, the girl's cousin, agreed.

“The community a go feel worse, because it sound like him a go head back this side now. Him run weh from St Thomas and now him a go run from Portland and come right back. I wouldn't say the police let down the family though because dem a do dem work still,” he reasoned.

Donnal added: “I am disappointed. The family is disappointed. I was never expecting to hear anything like this again. We never wah this fi happen again. Di man need fi get captured so the people dem can feel more comfortable. Even the pickney dem… dem nuh comfortable all now.”

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Deslandes said it was “an unfortunate incident” and indicated that that campus is returning to some level of normalcy after a meeting with students, board members and the police, and additional security measures that have been put in place.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie Vaz said in a press release that she has mobilised a team to assist the police in lawful steps being taken to find the person who attacked the CASE student.