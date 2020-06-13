Disease with similar symptoms to coronavirus on the rise in New York

Disease with similar symptoms to coronavirus on the rise in New YorkSaturday, June 13, 2020
|
A tick-borne illness with similar symptoms to coronavirus is reportedly on the rise in New York state. It’s called anaplasmosis, and is caused by a bacteria that people contracts when bitten by a tick.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms can include fever, headache, chills and muscle aches. These are all symptom of coronavirus.
Symptoms usually begin showing one to two weeks after the bite of an infected tick. And while rare, anaplasmosis can be fatal if left untreated.
Byron Backenson, deputy director of the state Health Department’s Bureau of Communicable Disease Control told news magazine Adirondack Explorer that there has been difficulty informing the public of this new disease because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It is often treated with antibiotics, according to the CDC.
The best protection from ticks is to avoid contact with soil, leaf litter and vegetation. Health experts say to wear enclosed shoes, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt if hiking through tick-prone areas — and check clothes and any exposed skin frequently for ticks while outdoors.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy