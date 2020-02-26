Disgruntled man kills six at beer company in US after being fired

Disgruntled man kills six at beer company in US after being firedWednesday, February 26, 2020
|
A disgruntled former employee shot up a Milwaukee Molson Coors Brewing Compnay facility Wednesday (Feb 26), killing at least six others.
The gunman, who died on the scene, had been fired earlier in the day. According to reports out of the US, the shooter left the facility after being fired, returned with a silenced gun and started shooting.
Police would not immediately confirm a shooting, but they warned the public to avoid the area, near North 35th Street and West Highland Boulevard — and described the scene as an “active situation,” according to a report by WISN-TV.
Employees at the facility were sheltering in place, according to the report.SWAT officers were at the scene along with several other agencies including the FBI, according to the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy