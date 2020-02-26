Disgruntled man kills six at beer company in US after being fired

A disgruntled former employee shot up a Milwaukee Molson Coors Brewing Compnay facility Wednesday (Feb 26), killing at least six others.

The gunman, who died on the scene, had been fired earlier in the day. According to reports out of the US, the shooter left the facility after being fired, returned with a silenced gun and started shooting.

Police would not immediately confirm a shooting, but they warned the public to avoid the area, near North 35th Street and West Highland Boulevard — and described the scene as an “active situation,” according to a report by WISN-TV.

Employees at the facility were sheltering in place, according to the report.SWAT officers were at the scene along with several other agencies including the FBI, according to the report.