District constable held trying to smuggle ganja in shoes

District constable held trying to smuggle ganja in shoesWednesday, October 28, 2020
|
A district constable was taken into police custody
after he allegedly tried to smuggle
contraband into an adult correctional facility in Kingston on Sunday (October
25).
He has been identified as 32-year-old Shane Newby of Ewarton, St Catherine.
Reports are that about 9:50 AM, Newby was on duty at the facility when a corrections officer reportedly became suspicious after he was seen walking in a strange manner.
The corrections officer requested that Newby submit to a search. Newby complied and the correctional officer allegedly found five parcels containing ganja in one of his shoes.
The matter was reported to the police on Monday, October 26 and Newby was subsequently arrested and charged for introducing contraband in a penal institution and illegal possession of ganja.
He is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
