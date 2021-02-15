Djokovic earns 300th grand slam win to join Federer in exclusive club

Novak Djokovic earned his 300th grand slam win after his

fourth round victory at the Australian Open yesterday, becoming the second man

to reach the milestone.

Djokovic defeated Milos Raonic 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 to join Roger Federer, who has 362 grand slam wins, in the exclusive circle.

The Serb addressed concerns that he may be playing injured at the event that he’s reached the final 16 on 12 occasions over the past 14 years.

“Mentally I think you have to accept that I did come into the match knowing that I’ll probably feel pain all the way through, which was the case,” Djokovic said after the match. “But the level of the pain was bearable, so I could actually play and it was kind of going on and off a little bit during the match.

“But I somehow managed to find a way and win and that’s what matters the most. Now I’ve got another 40 hours or something like that until the next match, which is great about grand slams.

“The medical team told me that it is a gamble while I’m on the court. It could cause much more damage, but it could go in a good direction. I won’t know until I stop taking pain killers, they kind of hide what is really happening. I will take the time off afterwards.”

Rafael Nadal is the next closest player to the achievement having earned 285 grand slam wins so far.