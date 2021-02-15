Djokovic earns 300th grand slam win to join Federer in exclusive club

Djokovic earns 300th grand slam win to join Federer in exclusive clubMonday, February 15, 2021
|
Novak Djokovic earned his 300th grand slam win after his
fourth round victory at the Australian Open yesterday, becoming the second man
to reach the milestone.
Djokovic defeated Milos Raonic 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 to join Roger Federer, who has 362 grand slam wins, in the exclusive circle.
The Serb addressed concerns that he may be playing injured at the event that he’s reached the final 16 on 12 occasions over the past 14 years.
“Mentally I think you have to accept that I did come into the match knowing that I’ll probably feel pain all the way through, which was the case,” Djokovic said after the match. “But the level of the pain was bearable, so I could actually play and it was kind of going on and off a little bit during the match.
“But I somehow managed to find a way and win and that’s what matters the most. Now I’ve got another 40 hours or something like that until the next match, which is great about grand slams.
“The medical team told me that it is a gamble while I’m on the court. It could cause much more damage, but it could go in a good direction. I won’t know until I stop taking pain killers, they kind of hide what is really happening. I will take the time off afterwards.”
Rafael Nadal is the next closest player to the achievement having earned 285 grand slam wins so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy