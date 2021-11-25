DNA results to determine if body found in St Mary is missing Drewsland resident

THE increasingly worried relatives and friends of missing 25-year-old Leaford “Chubby” Mighty, a resident of Drewsland, St Andrew, will have to wait a little longer to find out if the body of a male found in a barrel in St Mary on November 9 is his.

Police in St Mary told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday that the body found in the barrel, four days after Mighty was last seen by his girlfriend and residents of his community, has not yet been identified as it has reached the stage of decomposition.

According to the cops, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) will be the only option to determine the identity but the cops could not say when the test will be done, neither could they give an expected time frame for the results to be produced.

Diane Grant, the girlfriend of Mighty, told the Observer that she has been crying profusely not having him around, and has been constantly praying for his safe return. She shared that she has lost a lot of weight since he was reported missing.

Grant stated that though she started seeing Mighty less since October, she was sure that he wouldn't stay away from home for so long without contacting her or his mother.

She shared that their relationship has been going on and off for the past five years but became steady this year.

Grant said since October Mighty would not be around for, sometimes, up to three days at a time as he would be travelling to Portland with a friend who was visiting from overseas.

“I don't know who introduced him to this guy from abroad because I only hear him talk about him father and sister who are abroad. It all started after Sunday, October 24. He came to my house the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday but he didn't come Friday and Saturday. I asked him why he didn't come to the house over the weekend. He said he had a foreign friend and he is in Portland with the friend. He came up the Monday or the Tuesday and was here with me for around two nights but every time he is going back down to Portland, him don't tell me.

“November 3 now, he told me that he was coming up on November 4. He said the guy has a farm in Stony Hill and they were going to kill chickens and bring. Friday, November 5 I got ready for work and he followed me to the bus stop and I asked him if he was coming back to the house tonight. He said if I don't see him, he is gone with the friend. Friday evening when I left work, I called his phone three times and it went to voicemail. That was the 5th, the last time I saw Leaford Mighty,” the very distraught and depressed girlfriend told the Observer.

Grant said she got frustrated and went to bed. She related that in the morning there were no replies to her messages and shared that she is worried, especially since Mighty has been seen by loved ones three times in dreams.

“From that day till now the phone goes straight to voicemail. People saw him the Friday evening, November 5, dressed in blue jeans and a black top. His bags are at home and his tablet is in the room. I don't know who him go wid. From him never carry any bag, he didn't leave to go far.

“His sister and I have been having dreams. Him dream him sister and tell him sister fi tell dem seh him dead. He started to point somewhere, but the sister jumped out of the dream and started to cry. Him dream me one night [when] I was laying across my bed. He came into the room and him bend over and kissed me on the bed. In both dreams he had on no shirt. Chubby never, ever stay away so long. He has never done this before so this is strange.”

Chubby's uncle, Ian Mighty, is among relatives who have been sad and uneasy since his nephew's disappearance, and described him as “reserved, introverted, a little temperamental, hard-working and a clean freak”.