Do more to fight Dengue says JTA president

Do more to fight Dengue says JTA presidentFriday, January 24, 2020
|
The Jamaica Teacher’s Association (JTA) wants the government and local organisations to move swiftly to address the ongoing dengue crisis in Jamaica. Eighty-one people
President of the JTA, Owen Speid made the call while delivering the keynote address at last Thursday’s installation of officers for the past students’ association of the Anchovy High School in St James.
“We have to applaud the effort of the Government and the Ministry of Health, who have put on a national dengue clean-up day. But I think more organisations and associations should come on board with leading the charge to clean up Jamaica and get rid of the mosquito-breeding sites across the island,” he said.
Children ages five to 14 have accounted for the highest rate of dengue cases, and Speid said this has placed enormous strain schools.
“We don’t have the necessary manpower to handle the trauma and the human resources are lacking in the schools,” he said.
“It is driving fear into each and every one of us because we don’t know who might be next he added.
