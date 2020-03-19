DO NOT TRAVEL: US State Department issues warning to American citizens

In

a crippling blow to tourism dependent countries like Jamaica and other

Caribbean nations, the US State Department on Thursday issued a blunt warning

for US citizens thinking of traveling internationally: Donâ€™t.

The Department of State advises US citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.

US citizens, who live abroad, should avoid all international travel. Many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders and prohibiting non-citizens entry, with little advance notice.

Airlines have cancelled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or cancelled trips. If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe.

On March 14, the Department of State authorized the departure of US personnel and family members from any diplomatic or consular post in the world who have determined they are at higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19 or who have requested departure based on a commensurate justification. These departures may limit the ability of US Embassies and consulates to provide services to U.S. citizens.