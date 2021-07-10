Do your job!

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Government Senator Charles Sinclair has rapped administrators of the St James Municipal Corporation for what he says is their failure to do enough to halt illegal construction across St James. Some of the buildings, he said, are being built by former members of the local municipality.

Sinclair, who is also councillor for the Montego Bay North Eastern Division, said obvious breaches were being ignored. “There have been some developments that have been taking place across the parish... They are taking place in plain sight; meaning that they are [being] done not behind some bush that persons can say they have not seen it,” he told his peers during Thursday's monthly meeting of the municipal corporation. “There are some structures that have been identified that are connected to persons who sat in this council, as councillors, and they have progressed despite being served notices,” Sinclair added.

He also pointed to a structure in Greenwood, whose construction has been blamed for flooding in the area, causing angry residents to take their concerns directly to the local municipality.

“The citizens... brought their demonstration to the council and made certain comments. I pass out there going about my business after the rain that fell the other day and, praise God, we didn't get heavy rain like over the eastern side. But the little rain that we got, the area out in Greenwood, which was of concern, the roadway was flooded impacting other neighbours because of an illegal development,” he revealed.

He is embarrassed, he said, by municipality administrators' failure to act on illegally constructed buildings.

“I want to make it clear that the municipal corporation is made up of councillors who give policy direction, and [an] administration that has its duty to carry out policy and the various mandates of the council,” he said. “So, a councillor is not going to go out there and serve a notice because that is not the councillor's responsibility. The councillor may have an issue in his division because there is an illegal structure going up and may have brought it to the attention of the municipal corporation. But having done so, steps must be taken in order to correct the situation. And if we are speaking about us being the persons who must ensure that there is proper order and there is orderly development, then we must ensure that we do our jobs efficiently and effectively.”

He called on CEO of the St James Municipal Corporation, Gerald Lee, who oversees its administrative duties, to explain how he intends to deal with the issue and why they have not been addressed before with alacrity.

“I want to know what steps the relevant administrative [individuals], under the leadership of Mr Lee as CEO, are [taking] to ensure that persons appreciate and carry out what is supposed to be good order. And that [it is] carried out without fear or favour. So, if a person was served a notice, there must be a follow-up to the serving of the notice. And if you go there and you see something else being done, do not tell me that you are waiting on 28 days because the notice [you first] gave [was] 28 days,” said Sinclair.

Lee, who conceded that the administration does have a responsibility to enforce the laws and policy direction, maintained that this was being done.

“The various departments are assigned responsibilities to monitor developments and they do carry out this function. While I would not say that [in] all cases they have been able to fine and prosecute all [those responsible for] the infringement that may be out there... I know that, in general, we do try to ensure that those rules and regulations are carried out,” he said.