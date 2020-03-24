Doctors complain about closure of private clinics during COVID-19 outbreak

Doctors complain about closure of private clinics during COVID-19 outbreakTuesday, March 24, 2020
|
Some medical doctors are complaining after being officially ordered to shut their private clinics down on Monday (March 23) in light of COVID-19.
A source close to BUZZ has revealed that while some doctors and nurses outside of the government system have been asked to offer voluntary services, many are disgruntled by the lock-down orders by the Ministry of Health.
Some medical professionals have said that despite not being officially identified among ‘essential workers’ they remain essential to their clients.
“We understand the importance of taking action to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19, but we must not act as if COVID-19 is the only illness,” one affected doctor told Buzz, on the condition of anonymity.
“We have patients who visit our clinics individually for treatment or check-ups for ailments other than COVID-19 – that are just as dangerous to their lives: from heart and lung diseases to elderly conditions ranging from diabetes to prostate problems,” added the doctor.
The long-standing local medical practitioner explained that private doctors do not see patients by the fives or tens, they are mainly individual, so contact can be minimized through the application of the required social distancing protocols.
A member of the National Emergency Management Action Committee (NEMAC) when asked about the concerns of the private medical professional said that he was unaware of such reports.
He further said that such unintended effects will happen whenever we are dealing with something for the first time.
The NEMAC member stressed that he had not received such reports, but noted that he could understand the problem; further revealing that the matter would be highlighted to the relevant authorities.
Chief Medical Officer Sharon Belmar George over the weekend announced that non-essential operations had been postponed at Victoria Hospital while the government establishes the infrastructure to turn it into a major COVID-19 transition center.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy